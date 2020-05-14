John Wick director teases the TV show spin-off: "It’s a different perspective on the whole world"

John Wick 4 may have been delayed until May 2022, but there’s still the small matter of the TV spin-off, The Continental, that's in the works. Chad Stahelski, who directed all three John Wick movies, has revealed how it will be different to the trilogy in some places, while potentially having some familiar faces showing up.

“It’s a different perspective on the whole world. It’s coming at from different characters’ point-of-views and what the breadth of the world is,” Stahelski said in an interview with Fandom about the differences between John Wick and The Continental.

“Whereas in John Wick I’m following one time period – literally about a week in the life of one man, [where] everything spirals out of control – which is our John Wick story, the angle the producers and the writers on the TV show are coming from [is] a very different timeline structure… and about how deep the world goes.”

The lore of the John Wick series, from Markers to The High Table, has only been touched upon so far in the film trilogy. It sounds like The Continental, though, – named after the shadowy hotel chain that houses assassins – may not go in all guns blazing in terms of its focus on the killers of the world, but perhaps those who are pulling the strings behind-the-scenes.

It’s “not just about assassins,” Stahelski said, “but everything that’s included, and a lot of the origin stories of the characters that you see in [John Wick].”

“It’s a very interesting take on the Wick world, which I think is pretty cool,” Stahelski continued. “But it won’t be from the John Wick perspective. Not that John Wick won’t be involved in it, it’s just not his perspective.”

Origin stories? A possible John Wick appearance? We can't check in to The Continental soon enough.