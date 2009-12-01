Jeremy Renner Talks More About Hawkeye

A few days ago, Empire revealed that The Hurt Locker star Jeremy Renner may play Hawkeye in The Avengers movie. Now, the actor has spoken some more to SuperheroHype about his potential appearance as the purple archer:

"I haven't heard anything since I talked to them three weeks ago," he admitted. "The last I knew is that they still have to find their director for 'The Avengers,' that's where he's really going to show up. They were just talking, 'Like maybe we should consider maybe hiring Hawkeye now' but there's no director on Avengers so they don't really want to force-feed the director, 'Here's the whole cast.' It's a big role so they didn't want to do that to the director, so I think they might wait. I know they're interested, I'm interested, so we'll see if it works out."