Jared Leto reportedly won't return as Joker in future DC films

Jared Leto’s Joker may have had his last laugh. That’s due to recent reports that suggest the Suicide Squad actor won’t be reprising his role as the Clown Prince of Crime in any upcoming DC movies, including James Gunn’s rebooted Suicide Squad in 2021 and next year’s Birds of Prey.

The Hollywood Reporter states that sources close to the situation indicate his “days as the Joker are likely over.” One unnamed person even says Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as Joker may have contributed to the exit: “How do you play the Joker you established following [Phoenix]? It kind of ends his Joker run.” Brutal.

Leto may have also tried to sway opinion on the Todd Phillips-directed Joker movie, which has currently grossed over nearly half-a-billion dollars. Among the actions allegedly taken by the Oscar-winning actor include “bitterly complaining” to his agents, who also represent Phillips, as well as getting his manager to go above Warner Bros’ head and contacting their parent company to nix the Joker movie.

While a source “in Leto’s camp” said that wasn’t the case, the stream of stories leaking out about the actor’s supposed actions will do little to endear him to the fanbase-at-large who have all-too-readily dunked on Leto’s Joker performance in the past.

Leto was supposedly also “upset” by Warner Bros.’ decision to change tack from his previously-announced solo Joker movie to the 1980s-set origin starring Joaquin Phoenix. He may have a few more choice words if these reports about the actor no longer playing Joker ring true.

