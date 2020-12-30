Jane Foster consults Sentry in King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1

Marvel's current one-and-only-Valkyrie Jane Foster is about to ride back into battle in King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1, which puts Jane in the path of Knull, the dark god of the symbiotes, and in need of some back-up in the form of a new group of Valkyries.

Now Marvel has released a preview of interior pages from artist Nina Vakueva, in which Jane consults the Sentry ahead of Knull's attack.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But it's not the Sentry that will join Jane in battle – it's Dani Moonstar, Brunnhilde, and Hildegarde, all former Valkyries themselves, along with a new character purported to be the first Valkyrie in the Marvel Universe.

"Jane Foster Returns! Once there was an entire army of Valkyries, but now Jane Foster is the only one," reads Marvel's official solicitation for King in Black: Return of the Valkyries #1.

"When the King in Black comes to Midgard, Jane must rebuild the Valkyries to help stop him - starting with Hildegarde, a warrior from Asgard's own hallowed halls, and X-Man Dani Moonstar, a former Valkyrie herself," it continues. "But what Jane doesn't know...is that she never was the only Valkyrie after all."

"Who is the fourth warrior? Jason Aaron and Torunn Grønbekk team up with artist Nina Vakueva for a story that will rock the foundations of the Marvel Universe!"

Here's a gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Interestingly, the new Valkyrie, who has yet to make her comic book debut despite her in-universe history, strongly resembles Tessa Thompson's Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Valkyrie, who debuted in Thor: Ragnarok, and will return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Will King in Black wind up joining the ranks of the greatest Marvel Comics stories of all time?