"It’s become much more of a possibility" - Cyberpunk’s Mike Pondsmith talks about the chances of a Cyberpunk 2077 movie

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the staples of the game industry recently. It headlines every convention, from E3 in Los Angeles all the way to Gamescom in Cologne, and is one of the most searched for games online right now.

All that hype must mean that creatives from outside the industry are paying attention to right? It's possible. In an interview with VGC at E3, the Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith, whose work CD Projekt Red based their upcoming game off of, said that a movie is much more of a possibility now.

"I can’t really say anything on that. But with Keanu Reeves being tied up in things, it’s become much more of a possibility," he said. "At this point we are teaching people about this new kind of cyberpunk. My favorite film is Blade Runner, but I recognize inherently that it’s a cerebral film and 2049 was even more cerebral. A cerebral film is not necessarily going to allow other people to enter that space and understand it, but at the same time you don’t want to do it totally action."

"We found a sweet spot with Cyberpunk which is, we make you think, but we don’t bog you down and give you an education. At the end of the day, there will be a moment when you’re sitting there as V and you’ll look down and realise that both of your hands are essentially cybernetic tool factories. As a player, you should at some point think, ‘what is that like?’ There should be that moment of discomfort."

It's obvious that Keanu Reeves inclusion in Cyberpunk 2077 made fans even more excited for the game, we'll see if the Matrix super star shines more light on Pondsmith's creation soon.

If you're still salivating for more games to play in the run-up to Cyberpunk 2077's release on April 16 2020, here's the best Amazon Prime Day game deals right here.