It looks like Pave doesn't like to share the limelight in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale is over, clips of the event continue to circulate online, including one where Pavé begins to show his true colors.

One fan, who had a unique experience with the Festivale host quickly discovered that the flamboyant peacock does NOT like to share the stage with anyone when he is doing his thing.

Posted to r/AnimalCrossing subreddit, user u/MuffinMeta shared a clip of their island celebrating Festivale as they try to take a photo dancing next to Pavé. Just as the player hits the dancing reaction ‘Feelin' It’ the performer stops what he’s doing and glares at the player with the worst case of stink eye we’ve ever seen.

Other fans began sharing their experiences with the Peacock in the comments of the post with one user stating: “I did this earlier, I straight up wheezed when the music stopped and he just glared at me” , and another who shared that: “ I walked up to Pave and started to throw confetti... the entire plaza went silent and stared at me.”

If you’re not familiar with the event, Festivale is the Mardi Gras of the Animal Crossing series and commences annually every February/March time. For Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, the aim of the festival is to collect various colored feathers and give them to the colorful Pavé in exchange for event limited items as he spends the entire day dancing outside resident services.

Pavé and his event were reintroduced into the series during the 1.7.0 patch which became available to players late January 2021. Now that he’s returned, we’re still left with many more missing Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters that we think should make a comeback.