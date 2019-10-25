Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is coming to Nintendo Switch and, yes, it has motion controls

***UPDATE***

Techland has indeed confirmed that Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is releasing on Nintendo Switch, announcing the December 10 release date with a swanky new trailer showing off the cult classic wild west FPS running on the handheld console in all its cel-shaded glory. Check it out below:

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger's Switch port includes new features designed specifically for the platform, including motion controls and HD rumble that'll hopefully spice up the already pulpy first-person shooter gameplay that this 2013 classic is remembered fondly for. No word on pricing yet, but hopefully this adaption will be a relatively affordable pre-Christmas treat once it releases in just a few months time.

See original story below:

It looks like a Call of Juarez announcement is imminent, as Techland - the studio behind the FPS western series - has sent out a teasing postcard to journalists this week, with the promise of a big reveal on October 24 at 12PM PT/3PM ET/8PM BST.

The postcard, which GamesRadar+ can confirm is real as were sent one, features an image of a gunslinger playing what appears to be 2013's Call of Juarez: Gunslinger on the Nintendo Switch, suggesting the cult classic shooter will be making its way to the handheld console shortly.

This isn't the first time that rumours of a Gunslinger Switch port has surfaced online, as the game was recently re-rated by the ESRB for the platform, though no release window was provided to give us an idea of when it might be launching.

The game was well released upon its original release on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 six years ago, with many praising the single-player shooter for its clever storytelling, cathartic combat, and memorable art style. We can see it having a happy home on the Nintendo Switch.

Techland, meanwhile, is still busy at work on Dying Light 2, which is due to release in Spring 2020, so it could be that Gunslinger arrives before then to keep the company's wallet happy until the release of that much larger sequel. We'll keep you posted once we hear anything more, but be sure to stick to the Techland social channels at *ahem* high noon, Thursday.

