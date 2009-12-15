Is Spider-Man The New Bilbo?

Names like James McAvoy and Daniel Radcilffe have been circulating the net, but seem little more than mere speculation. But now Latino Review reckons it has the scoop claiming that Spidey himself, Tobey Maguire, is going to gain some hairy feet.

According to one of their writers who interviewed Maguire recently the actor said that he would love to work with del Toro and that, "We may have something here in the near future.”

Not much to go on, sure, but the article then claims that the site checked with some sources and it’s true. Of course, those sources could be tea leaves. The article points out, though, that Maguire is only in "talks" at the moment and nothing's been signed. The article also claims that, contrary to rumours Spider-Mans 4 and 5 will not be shooting back to back, so there is time in Maguire’s schedule to shoot the two Hobbit movies. But only as long as Sony are happy not to have a Spider-man 5 until about 2014...