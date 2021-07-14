Is your soul clogged with demons? The Last Podcast on the Left and DC have a comic for you: Soul Plumber

The gang from the hit horror podcast The Last Podcast on the Left are partnering with DC on a six-part comic book series called DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber. This series, the second in the recently-launched DC Horror imprint, harkens back to the classic horror comics of DC's past.

DC Horror Presents: Soul Plunger #1 variant cover (Image credit: Tom Neeley (DC/DC Horror))

"Edgar Wiggins, a disgraced former seminary student, is desperate to find a way to answer what he believes is his higher calling," reads DC's description of Soul Plumber #1. "He thinks he's found it in a seminar hosted in a hotel conference room by the Soul Plumbers, who have a machine that could be the secret to delivering souls from Satan.

"Edgar's too broke to buy in, but that's not enough to stop this true devotee: he steals the blueprints and builds a pirated version with what components he can afford on his gas station attendant salary. Then he goes after a demon, misses… and ends up pulling out something much worse."

DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber is written by The Last Podcast on the Left's trio of comedians Ben Kissel and Henry Zebrowski, alongside researcher Marcus Parks.

Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zabrowski (Image credit: Stevie Chris)

John McCrea is drawing the six-issue series, after a string of horror comics such as The Athiest , Cruel and Unusual , and even an installment of Bart Simpson's Treehouse of Horror.

DC Horror Presents: Soul Plunger #1 main cover (Image credit: John McCrea (DC/DC Horror))

"My first comic book was Swamp Thing #32 when I was five years old, so doing a gross, weird horror comic with DC, featuring art by John McCrea no less, is beyond my wildest fantasies," Parks says.

DC is in the midst of re-embracing the horror genre - and not just with the DC Horror imprint. After hits like DCeased , the DC superheroes are jumping into horror with upcoming projects like DC vs. Vampires and Task Force Z . And outside of that, there's also the recently launched series The Nice House on the Lake by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno.

"We want to create great stories for people to read, that are scary, creepy, and fun for fans of horror whether or not they're already comics readers," says DC editor Katie Kubert, who heads up the DC Horror imprint. "We're building on the legacy from classics like House of Secrets with something that's gross, and scary, and just fantastic."

DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber #1 (of 6) goes sale on October 5.