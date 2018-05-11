Bethesda is still being a Twitter tease, and all signs point to Rage 2

Update: The tweets are still coming, and today's was definitely Rage 2 themed. Showing a girl rocking a particularly post-apocalyptic look in a queue for something called Anarchy Tours, it suggested that the Mad Max-esque action game was a dead cert for E3 next month.

Original story: Usually when you see a picture of a pink rocket on Twitter, some guy has just accidentally uploaded an inappropriate selfie, but Bethesda's tweet is legitimately exciting. Featuring a rocket splattered with a magenta paint, it's sent fans into speculation overdrive. The studio has been rumored to be working on a space-themed RPG called Starfield .

Earlier today Bethesda posted another image, of London's Big Ben, also smeared in the pink paint, with the hands set to 5:14. Of course that could be a reference to a date, May 14. Might the mystery be solved on Monday, with a teaser ahead of E3?

Of course it could also be something to do with that Rage leak that happened yesterday , thanks to a Canadian Walmart. The official Rage Twitter account responded to the leak, and even corrected the box art with - wait for it - that same shade of pink. Check out the Twitter page too, that leak and the pink is everywhere. Just call call me Sherlock and let me wear Benedict Cumberbatch's pants.

Hey @WalmartCanada here are a few notes. pic.twitter.com/R1od2aTEMCMay 9, 2018

So while the fans are hoping for Skyrim in space with Starfield, my Bitcoin (joke, I'm poor) is on Rage 2 as the most likely announcement come Monday. That or Bethesda is the master of the trolls. Let us know your theories below.