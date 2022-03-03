Iron Man and Hellcat will co-star in their own annual ahead of their wedding

Tony Stark/Iron Man and Patsy Walker/Hellcat may be headed for wedded bliss, but before that, they'll have to pass through Hell - perhaps literally - in the newly announced Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1, which focuses on Patsy's preparations for her marriage to Tony.

IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1 variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But Patsy's past, including her former marriage to the 'Son of Satan' Daimon Helstrom, will come back to haunt her in the lead up to her new nuptials, leading to what Marvel describes as a "supernatural crisis" for Tony and Patsy.

And as for the betrothed themselves, Marvel is billing the relationship between Tony and Patsy as the publisher's "next great superhero romance."

Their love has been burgeoning in the current volume of Iron Man written by Christopher Cantwell, who also writes Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1, which is drawn by Ruairí Coleman. The annual features a cover from Logan Lubera, as well as variant covers from Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Peach Momoko, and Chrissie Zullo.

"Hellcat has one of the most unique - and at times inscrutable - origin stories in Marvel Comics, but also one of my favorites," states Cantwell in the announcement.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I love that Patsy got her start in teen romance comics in the '40s and yet was still somehow able to ride the wave into the rise of super heroes, becoming Hellcat. With an epic and circuitous backstory that now spans more than 75 years, I’ve had a blast exploring the rich tapestry that is Patsy - first in Iron Man, and now with even more depth in this annual."

According to Cantwell, it's that counterpoint between Patsy's origins as a teen romance character and her later years as a hellbound superhero that forms the basis of Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 - and in some ways, her relationship with Tony Stark.

"This story explores Patsy’s connection to a scarier realm," he explains. "Yes, she can be charming and bubbly and sweet, but is there a power in those fires of Hell that might illuminate a deeper truth?"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

We'll find out when Iron Man/Hellcat Annual #1 arrives on June 1. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Will Iron Man and Hellcat's impending marriage stand the test of time to become one of the best superhero romances ever?