Iron Man #6 sets the stage for War Machine's return

Iron Man #6 ramps up Tony Stark's struggle with the cosmic Korvac, putting him through physical hell with a new set of injuries that will make his armor a necessity once again.

In this preview of interior pages of the issue from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist CAFU, Hellcat picks up Tony's broken body and seeks desperate help – with the issue's description foretelling grave physical injuries that, as back in the days when Tony's armor kept his heart beating, will turn his armor from a weapon back into a life-saving device.

"Books of Korvac: Book Two begins! After receiving a near-fatal injury from Korvac, Iron Man lands in emergency triage with his life on the line," reads Marvel's synopsis for Iron Man #6.

"Halcyon and Misty Knight work quickly to lock Tony in his armor and stanch his injuries...but now he can't take it off or else he'll die," it continues. "With pieces of metal literally holding his body together, Tony regroups with his allies, all while trying not to give into his rage over being bested by Korvac."

"With Hellcat on the psychological ropes and his other hero compatriots recuperating from their own near-death experiences, can Tony muster what he needs in order to chase Korvac out into space and stop the mad demigod's quest for ultimate power?" the synopsis asks.

"Perhaps War Machine is just the friend Tony could use in this moment...but James Rhodes might only be there to bench a manic and battered Tony from action so that he doesn't get killed. Still, as always, Tony has never been good at taking no for an answer..."

Here's a gallery of interior pages:

Iron Man #6 goes on sale on February 17.

Alongside the original fight against Korvac, Iron Man has been a key part of some of the best Avengers stories of all time.