Invincible is getting two more seasons

Invincible, the Amazon Studios series based off the Robert Kirkman comic, has been renewed for two more seasons just a day before its season one finale.

Invincible is an adult animation show with some pretty gratuitous violence and intense themes based on Kirkman's longest-running comic book series that wrapped in February 2018 after running for 15 years. "I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible," says Kirkman. "The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons."

The hour-long animated series will stream on Amazon Prime Video for at least two more seasons, giving us more time to hang out with its titular character Invincible AKA Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old whose father is Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet. However Mark has powers of his own, and as he gets more involved in the superhero world, learns his dad may not be the hero he once thought he was...Invincible also stars Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, and more. You can definitely say it's star-studded.

"Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that," says Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. "Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible."

The season one finale of Invincible airs tomorrow, April 29 on Amazon Prime Video.