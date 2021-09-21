Mystique holds the smoking gun in X-Men's potential downfall in Inferno #2 first look

The modern X-Men age could be burnt down in the pages of the upcoming event Inferno if Mystique has her way. According to Marvel's description of October 27's Inferno #2 , readers will begin to "feel the fire" with that issue.

Inferno #2 variant cover (Image credit: Peach Momoko (Marvel Comics))

Newsarama has the first look at two stunning variant covers to Inferno #2 by David Aja and Peach Momoko, which continue the running thread of Mystique and Emma Frost (AKA the White Queen) being two of the key characters in this ensemble event.

They'll join what is proving to be an ensemble cast of all the key X-Men players, including the mysterious Moira McTaggart - the long-time X-Men associate who was revealed in House of X to be a mutant with the power of reincarnation, and has been using it to secretly affect mutantkind's path through various timelines.

Those secrets - and the uncovering of them - seem to be at the heart of the Inferno series, which is also doubling as X-Men lead writer Jonathan Hickman's departure from the franchise.

Inferno #2 is drawn by Stefano Caselli, who not only drew Hickman's first major Marvel series (Secret Warriors), but has become a versatile artist in his X-Men era, drawing not only Marauders, but also issues of SWORD and Excalibur.

Powers of X artist RB Silva is set to draw Inferno #3 , with Inferno #1 artist Valerio Schiti returning to draw the finale, Inferno #4 .

Inferno #2's main cover is drawn by Jerome Opena. Marvel is publishing Inferno #2 variant covers by Jeff Dekal, Joe Jusko (a 'Marvel Masterpieces' card reused), Oscar Vega, David Aja, and Peach Momoko. Check them all out here:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jeff Dekal (Marvel Comics)) Inferno #2 variant covers Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Joe Jusko (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Oscar Vega (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: David Aja (Marvel Comics)) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Peach Momoko (Marvel Comics))

Inferno #2 (of 4) goes on sale on October 27. A collection of all four Inferno issues is scheduled for February 22, 2022.