Inception prompts X-Men: First Class changes

Matthew Vaughn edits script after screening

Matthew Vaughn

Inception sure has made its mark on the moviemaking landscape. But it seems it’s not really as original as all that – Matthew Vaughn caught a screening recently and had to change the X-Men: First Class script thanks to striking similarities.

The director, who is still filling out his cast for the X-prequel ahead of filming, reportedly threw out 12 whole pages of the screenplay in response to seeing Chris Nolan’s epic.

“I saw Inception , which I loved,” he told the LA Times yesterday. “But my heart sank when I saw that a few of the ideas we had were up [ on the screen ].

“So it’s either leave it in and look as if you’re copying or change things. We completely ripped out about 12 pages of the ( First Class ) script and the storyboards.”

What had Vaughn been dreaming up, we wonder? Well, there was apparently one “dream-space combat” moment in with Prof X (James McAvoy) fought alongside other mutants in spinning rooms...

Still, even if we won’t get to see this anymore, it at least gives us a yard stick for just how ambitious Vaughn and screenwriter Jane Goldman are going with X-Men: First Class – and if it’s anywhere near the scale of Inception we’ll be very happy fanboys indeed.

X-Men: First Class opens on 3 June, 2011.

Source: [ LA Times ]

