Immortals Fenyx Rising patch gets improved haptic feedback on PS5

There's a brand new patch out right now for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and it chiefly adds haptic feedback for various combat sections through the PS5's DualSense controller.

You can read the full patch notes on Ubisoft's website, which were published yesterday on January 13. Under the 'System' section of the new patch notes, you can see that there's "haptic feedback added for various combat sections" on the PS5 version of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Ubisoft's game already featured haptic feedback, but now it's been more widely implemented through combat situations as well as climbing.

If you're unfamiliar with haptic feedback, it's basically the advanced rumble technology used within the PS5's DualSense controller. A litany of first and third-party titles alike already take advantage of the haptic feedback capabilities of the controller, like how Black Ops Cold War uses it to let you feel every round fired from your weapon.

Elsewhere in the patch for Immortals Fenyx Rising, there's added support for the upcoming A New God DLC. Last week, the Nintendo eShop inadvertently revealed the release date for A New God as January 21, but there's never been any confirmation of a release date for the DLC pack from Ubisoft.

The rest of the patch for Ubisoft's game is mainly comprised of bug fixes, as well as localization fixes for multiple languages. Additionally, the Guided Arrow can now be seen from further away, so it's a little easier to control.

