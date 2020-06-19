Immortal Hulk revisits classic Mantlo & David stories and connects them to the One Below All

This September, Al Ewing will revisit a pair of classic Hulk stories dealing with Bruce Banner's abusive father Brian Banner, recontextualizing them with a totally new story that ties the history of Bruce and his father more directly to the mythology of his ongoing Immortal Hulk series, which has revealed Brian Banner as an agent of the mysterious 'One Below All' – an infernal entity with ties to the power of Gamma radiation.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

September 2's Immortal Hulk #0, revealed in Marvel's just-released September solicitations, will reprint writer Bill Mantlo and artist Mike Mignola's Incredible Hulk #32 along with writer Peter David and artist Adam Kubert's Incredible Hulk #-1. The one-shot will also include a new story by Ewing and an as-yet unnamed artist, which will tie the reprinted tales directly to his horror-fueled Immortal Hulk run.

"This special issue reprints Incredible Hulk #313 and Incredible Hulk #-1, two of the pivotal stories that inspired the Immortal take on Brian Banner, Bruce’s father and the terrifying conduit to the One Below All," reads Marvel's synopsis of the issue. "Plus: A brand-new story reveals yet more secrets behind this mastermind of cruelty. A can’t-miss issue for any Immortal Hulk fanatic!"

This isn't the only Immortal Hulk-centric news in Marvel's September solicitations. September will also bring an Immortal She-Hulk one-shot which ties into both Ewing's run and the cosmic Empyre crossover, of which Ewing is co-writer. It's all building toward Immortal Hulk #50 some time down the road, which series artist Joe Bennet says will be the title's finale.