"I’m still in denial" - Mark Hamill on *that* shocking Star Wars: The Last Jedi moment (and if he’s back for Episode 9)

Mark Hamill stole the show as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We were all eager to see how the farmboy-turned-hermit would interact with the new generation of heroes in a galaxy far, far away and he didn’t disappoint. Now he’s turning his attention towards the future of the franchise, as well as reflecting on one of Episode 8’s biggest, most unexpected moments. Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Seriously, spoilers.

Luke Skywalker is dead. It hurts to read, doesn’t it? Even Mark Hamill was a little stung by the news, telling EW that “The first thing I said was, ‘Can’t you do this in [Star Wars 9]?’ Hamill also admitted he’s still not come to terms with Luke’s fading away at the movie’s conclusion, saying, “Well, I’m still in denial. I just think he transported somewhere else.”

It might not be over for Luke Skywalker just yet, though. Yoda returned, so why can’t Luke? That’s what Hamill is clinging to anyway: “I’m still holding on to the line ‘See you around, kid’. I can be in Episode 9!” It may simply be a case of goodbye for now for the Jedi Master.

Director Rian Johnson also reveals he was umming and ahhing over the decision to pull the trigger on Luke’s demise, which adds more stock to the idea that Luke will return in some way, shape or form in the future: “I had huge hesitance. I was terrified. It was a growing sense of dread when I realized this was going to make sense in that chapter.”

Be that as it may, it's done now. Do you agree with the decision to kill off Luke? Do you think he'll return in Star Wars 9?

