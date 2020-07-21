ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event: Here are all the games to try

The ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest demo event is live now, bringing a selection of more than 70 games to try for free to your Xbox console.

The weeklong event began today and will run through July 27, with more and more demos steadily appearing as the selection gets rolling. All you need to do to play them is head to your Xbox Dashboard and find the game demos section, download your favorites, and jump in.

You have 74 games to pick from just to get started, which may be enough to give you a serious case of analysis paralysis. Personally, I'd recommend you start with either Skatebird or Panzer Paladin; the former because it's a game about an adorable skateboarding bird, and the latter because it's a game about a robot piloting a bigger robot from the makers of Flinthook .

ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest demos

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Sobaka Studio)

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)

Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions)

Aniquilation (R-Next)

Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

Armed and Gelatinous (Three Flip Studios)

Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion)

Back to Belt (Mauricio Felippe)

Bite the Bullet (Mega Cat Studios)

Book of Adventum (Dark Amber Softworks)

Cake Bash (High Tea Frog)

Chickens Madness (Vikong)

Clea (InvertMouse)

Cris Tales (Dreams Uncorporated, SYCK)

Curved Space (Only By Midnight Ltd.)

Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic)

Darkestville Castle (Epic Llama)

Deleveled (ToasterFuel)

Destroy All Humans! (Black Forest Games)

DH-Win64-Test

Doodle God: Crime City Demo (JoyBits, Inc)

Dungeon and Gravestone (Wonderland Kazakiri inc.)

Dungeon Scavenger Inferno (Vidama Software)

Ephemeral Tale (Dawdling Dog, ltd.)

Flowing Lights (gFaUmNe)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Galacide (Puny Human)

Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo (Forge Studios)

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

Helheim Hassle (Perfectly Paranormal)

Hellpoint (Cradle Games)

In the Valley of Death (stdio.gypsy)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive)

Klang 2 (Tinimations)

Knight Squad 2 (Chainsawesome Games)

Kova: AlphaLink (Black Hive Media)

KungFu Kickball (WhaleFood Games)

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GrimTalin)

Lost Wing (BoxFrog Games)

Mars Power Industries Deluxe (7A Games)

Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

Momentus (Swerve Studios)

Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Indiesruption)

OkunoKA Madness (Caracal Games)

PHOGS! (Bit Loom)

Pixel Skater (Chickopie Games)

Ponpu (Purple Tree Studio)

Projection: First Light (Shadowplay Studios)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

Re:Turn – One Way Trip (Red Ego Games)

Road to Guangdong (Just Add Oil)

Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo (Sakari Games)

Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

ScourgeBringer (Flying Oak Games)

Seasons of the Samurai (TopView Studio)

SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)

Skycadia (Studio Nisse LLC)

Solaroids: Prologue (DynF/X Digital)

Space Otter Charlie (Wayward Distractions)

Swim Out (Lozange Lab)

Swimsanity! (Decoy Games, LLC)

Tesla Force (10tons Ltd.)

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (tinyDino)

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Last Cube (Improx Games)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel Inc.)

Tribble Troubles Demo (Scary Robot)

Unspottable (GrosChevaux Ltd)

WarriOrb (Not Yet)

Welcome to Elk (Triple Topping)

YesterMorrow (BitMap Galaxy)