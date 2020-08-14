Hyper Scape crossplay: Can you fight the battle royale cross platform on PS4, Xbox One, and PC?

Hyper Scape 1.0 is here, and if you're diving into the latest battle royale trying to take the game's coveted crown, you're probably wondering whether the option for Hyper Scape crossplay exists to span its three platforms of PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Being able to play Hyper Scape cross platform opens up a much larger player base, though not everyone wants to have PC and consoles in the same pool. If you've got any questions about this then you've come to the right place as we have all your Hyper Scape crossplay answers here.

Does Hyper Scape have crossplay?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The short answer is no, but don't be disappointed as the longer, more accurate answer is not yet. Ubisoft has revealed on its website that crossplay support is planned for Hyper Scape's future, saying it's due "at a later date" following the console release. Now that the game is available on PS4 and Xbox One alongside PC, it seems enabling Hyper Scape crossplay is the next big bullet point on Ubisoft's to-do list. Sadly, that still means there's no firm date when we can expect the much-requested feature to arrive, but we can at least confirm that it's coming in the future.

Will Hyper Scape crossplay be optional?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Some players actually prefer not to have crossplay, citing a perceived skill gap between mouse and keyboard and controller players. If you're in that group, Ubisoft has also revealed that once Hyper Scape crossplay is enabled, it will be an optional feature. Therefore, if you only want to play with those on your platform, you'll have that option, no problem. Some games will offer crossplay in different groups, such as consoles being bunched together but still separated from the PC players. Ubisoft hasn't been clear yet whether that sort of distinction will be made when crossplay arrives in Hyper Scape, but it's something we'll be keeping an eye on

Does Hyper Scape have cross progression?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While we're waiting for crossplay, take comfort in knowing that Hyper Scape already offers cross progression across all three platforms, as by linking your accounts via Ubisoft you'll carry all your unlocked items across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. That means you only need to buy the Battle Pass once, if you choose to at all, then you can work on unlocking subsequent tiers no matter where you play, and if you've got a new weapon skin or avatar you really love on PC, you won't lose it if you swap to consoles. Players who unlocked items in the game's free Battle Pass during the beta will also carry those unlocks forward into Season 1, so if you were active a month ago before Hyper Scape 1.0 arrived, but haven't checked back since, your locker is already full of some cosmetics that are now very exclusive.