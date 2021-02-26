How to watch today's 25th anniversary Pokemon Direct

Looking for details on how to watch today's Pokemon Direct?

Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced a 20-minute presentation. While there's been no word on what we should expect, fans are certainly hoping for some big news, as today is just one day shy of Pokemon's 25th birthday (Red and Blue first released in Japan on February 27, 1996).

If you want to make sure you're around to catch the news as it drops, then you'll want to head to the Official Pokemon YouTube channel, where the presentation is being streamed, or check out the broadcast below. The digital event kicks off at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm GMT, but if you want to board the hype train early, you can wait for the show to begin right now.

Fan expectations for the event are pretty high, with many hoping to see remakes of the series' fourth generation games, Diamond and Pearl, or a Let's Go-style remake of the second-generation games, Gold and Silver. Rumours of the former have been swirling for a while, but another leak, posted last night, claimed that as well as "weird chibi 3D" Gen 4 remakes, fans can expect to see an "open-world" game set in a "feudal" version of the Sinnoh region.

We'll have to wait until the show kicks off for official confirmation, of course, but it's looking like fans of Diamond and Pearl could be very well catered-to by Nintendo today.

While we wait, check out our list of the best Pokemon games ever.