How to watch the PC Gamer Weekender action live

The PC Gamer Weekender kicks off tomorrow at the Olympia in London but if you lack the funds, private jet or sheer willpower to get there, you can still be part of the personal computer magic by tuning in on Twitch.

You absolutely should too, and we're not just saying that because the stream is hosted by our very own Zoe Delahunty-Light. It'll also feature live playthroughs of the best in PC games, brand new footage for your eyes to feast on and Q&As with all sorts of smart people. Head to the official Twitch channel from 13.00 GMT (05:00 PT) on both Saturday and Sunday to see it all.

Note that this might be subject to change, but here's the complete schedule as it stands:

13:00 / 05:00 Fade to Silence

13:30 / 05:30 Project X

14:00 / 06:00 The DRG Initiative

14:30 / 06:30 Two Point Hospital

15:00 / 07:00 LG Gaming—Ahead of the Curve

15:30 / 07:30 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

16:00 / 08:00 Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

16:30 / 08:30 Rend

17:00 / 09:00 PC Building Simulator

17:30 / 09:30 Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

13:00 / 05:00 Surviving Mars

13:30 / 05:30 Biomutant

14:00 / 06:00 SpellForce 3

14:30 / 06:30 Frozen Synapse 2

15:00 / 07:00 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

15:30 / 07:30 Cobalt WASD

16:00 / 08:00 PQube Indie Showcase #1

16:30 / 08:30 PQube Indie Showcase #2

17:00 / 09:00 Phoenix Point Tactical Battle Preview