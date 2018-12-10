How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online this festive season

If you're more into horror than Hallmark when it comes to your festive film-watching then you're no doubt wondering how to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online this Christmas. Tim Burton's classic is definitely one of the best Christmas movies of all time and the perfect seasonal viewing for those of us who like a little horror mixed in with out Christmas cheer.

With the big day just around the corner, it's time to get streaming and discover how to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online before it's too late. Whether you're looking to introduce Jack Skellington's horrific holiday happens to some Nightmare Before Christmas newbies, or you simply can't stop thinking about the oh-so catchy songs, put yourself (and everyone else) out of their misery and stream The Nightmare Before Christmas online now.

Remember when Jack discovers Christmas for the first time? Or Sally throws herself out of the window and sews herself back together just to see him? Or when they defeat the terrifying Oogie Boogie together and realised they're perfect for each other?! Sigh, what a film! Christmas really isn't complete without at least one - maybe even two - rewatches of The Nightmare Before Christmas, so stop wasting time and get watching!

If you want to buy The Nightmare Before Christmas on Blu-ray, you can snap it up for $9.99 on Amazon US and just £6.79 from Amazon UK, but if you’d like to watch it right now, read on and discover how to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online. All together now… making Christmas, making Christmas!

How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online - US viewers

If you're based in the US, you can stream The Nightmare Before Christmas online via Hulu and Freeform as long as you have subscriptions to those services. Hulu is currently offering a deal where you can sign up to the streaming service for just $5.99 per month for a year before it goes up to $7.99 per month (as long as you don’t mind a few ads - the ad-less option is $11.99 per month), but you can also get a free trial for a month, which will cover you watching The Nightmare Before Christmas over the festive period.

If you don’t have Hulu or Freeform, don’t worry, you can still watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online via Amazon US: either rent it for $3.99 or buy it for $9.99. You can also rent or buy The Nightmare Before Christmas from iTunes , YouTube , Fandango , Google Play , Vudu , or Microsoft for the same price if you’d rather go with one of those platforms for whatever reason.

How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online - UK viewers

Living in the UK? If you’re a Sky Cinema customer, good news! You can stream The Nightmare Before Christmas online right now via Sky Cinema . If you’re not, don’t worry, you can either sign up to a three month Sky Cinema pass for just £11.99 (that's with currently 45% off so quite a bargain) or start your 14 day free trial now.

Other options including renting The Nightmare Before Christmas for just £3.49 from Amazon UK, but if you'd rather own The Nightmare Before Christmas for all of time, it’s available to buy it on Amazon UK , iTunes , Rakuten , and CHILI .

How to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online - Indian viewers

If you're based in India, lucky you! The Nightmare Before Christmas is available to stream on Netflix, so as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service, you can login in and get watching right now. If you're not based in India, don't worry, you can still watch The Nightmare Before Christmas - you'll just have to use one of the best VPNs for Netflix to get access.

We recommend ExpressVPN , which is usually pretty good and has 24/7 customer support if you run into problems. Just sign up and then set your region to India before heading over to Netflix to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas online. This way, if you're abroad and don't fancy waiting until you get back home to watch the Christmas classic, you can still stream The Nightmare Before Christmas online.