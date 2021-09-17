How to watch The Morning Show season 2 online from anywhere

Apple TV Plus' flagship show arrives for its second season, with a star-studded cast returning to the screen including Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell at its forefront. Changing the face of television forever, make sure you've got all the details on how to watch The Morning Show season 2 online as it lands on Apple TV Plus.

Dealing with the fallout of sexual assault allegations against TV anchor Mitch Keller (Carell), it's up to Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) to steer the ship of the UBA network's popular breakfast show.

Following the corrupt innerworkings of the fictional TV network, the first season reached a climactic finale. Both Alex and Bradley finally find common ground as they urge victims to speak out after exposing the network on live TV, before they are unceremoniously taken off air.

With Alex Levy appearing to have gone her own way in season 2, Cory (Billy Crudup), UBA's new executive, has a task on his hands to reshape The Morning Show as Bradley Jackson is joined by new co-star, portrayed by Hasan Minhaj.

Dropping its first episode on September 17, The Morning Show season 2 looks to maintain its topical edge with the coronavirus pandemic changing the course of the new season's storyline. Available as a part of Apple TV Plus's 7-day free trial for new customers, find out how to watch The Morning Show season 2 below.

How to watch The Morning Show season 2 worldwide

Season 2 of The Morning Show arrives on Apple TV Plus on September 17 with new episodes dropping on the service weekly every Friday for its ten episode run. No matter if you're in the US, UK, Canada, or elsewhere, Apple TV Plus is available across 107 countries, meaning you can watch The Morning Show season 2 from all over the world. You can choose between two payment methods for your Apple TV Plus subscription. Pay $4.99/£4.99/CA$5.99/AU$7.99/NZ$8.99 a month, or save 15% by signing up to its annual plan. And don't forget new customers can sign up and make the most of a 7-day free trial. Alternatively, if you're a student you could be eligible to get three months of Apple TV Plus for free when signing up to Apple Music at a discounted rate. Those who've bought a new Apple device in recent times may also be sitting on a three months free trial, too. " data-widget-type="deal">View Deal

