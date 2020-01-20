How to watch Star Trek: Picard online and on TV around the world

The return of Starfleet's most taciturn captain is mere days away, so you're probably wondering how to watch Star Trek: Picard online when it launches 23 January 2020.

There's certainly enough reason to be excited; alongside the comeback of Patrick Stewart's beloved Jean Luc from the Next Generation, it's laced with mystery and more than a few familiar faces. Set almost two decades after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, it features Picard being drawn out of retirement to protect a mysterious woman. This series also provides our first real connection to the new movies , dubbed the 'Kelvin timeline' - it takes place 15 years after the destruction of Romulus that kicked off 2009's reboot , a film that sent Spock hurtling back through time (thus creating an alternate history inhabited by Christopher Pine and a whole ton of lens-flare). For more info, don't miss our guide on everything we know so far about Star Trek: Picard .

Anyway, let's get right down to it - here's how to watch Star Trek: Picard no matter where you are in the world. Engage!

How to watch Star Trek: Picard online - US

If you're based in the US, the answer to the question of how to watch Star Trek: Picard is easy - just sign up to CBS All Access. The show will appear there exclusively, and new episodes are set to debut on Thursday each week. Can't wait that long? Don't worry, two seasons of the excellent Star Trek: Discovery are also available on CBS to fill time between instalments.

Because CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month with a week's free trial (including commercials), it's not too deadly on your bank balance. You can always go for a commercial-free version for $9.99p/m, too. Either way, both will get you Picard on demand.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard online - UK

Amazon Prime | £7.99p/m

Discovery appeared on Netflix in the UK, but Picard's decided to go with Amazon Prime for its maiden voyage. Sign up and watch here - there's a 30-day free trial option too. View Deal

As for those in the UK, here's how to watch Star Trek: Picard - get Amazon Prime. The new series appears there exclusively every Friday if you live on the other side of the pond, and you can get your paws on it for £7.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. Because the service is packed with other must-watch bits of TV like The Boys , Jack Ryan, and the live sport, we'd say it's probably worth the cash. Want to see what else is available? Check out our feature on the 30 best shows on Amazon Prime .

How to watch Star Trek: Picard anywhere in the world

First up, if you're already an Amazon Prime member, take a look online on the 23rd and 24th as multiple countries around the world will be showing Star Trek: Picard online on Prime Video. Germany, Austria, Japan, UK, Belgium, France, India, Italy, Spain, Poland, Brazil and more are all Primed for Picard.

If you're not a Prime member or it's not on in your country, you could always go for the VPN option to watch via anohter nation's streaming service, like America's CBS All Access (VPNs and Amazon Prime don't get on too well).

These clever VPN systems hide your location from the web for security reasons - no-one is able to track your data or pilfer your details - but they also allow you to overcome geo-blocking. This is a process whereby certain regions aren't allowed to access content, which is obviously a pain if you're on your vacation and aren't able to access streaming services due to them being blocked in that part of the world.