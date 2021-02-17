How to watch today's 50-minute Nintendo Direct

Looking for details on how to watch today's Nintendo Direct?



Well, if you've been trawling through internet forums and social media desperately trying to find out where to watch today's highly anticipated 50-minute Nintendo Direct, you can breathe a sigh of relief knowing your search ends here. You can watch the show live down below.

Nintendo announced Tuesday that a tantalizingly chunky Direct is airing Wednesday at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. The stream will feature "roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021."

Fans are of course excited to see what's coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but naturally they're also speculating about what other games Nintendo is preparing to show off. Could we get a new Breath of the Wild 2 trailer? Maybe, but Nintendo says the Direct will focus on games coming in the first half of this year, which seems too good to be true. That said, Nintendo is known to temper expectations for Directs from time-to-time, and considering they haven't done so for this one despite widespread speculation about Breath of the Wild 2, it's possible we'll get a pretty big surprise today.

Either way, make sure you're plopped down in a comfy chair before this one starts, as it's almost an hour long and Nintendo doesn't allow bathroom breaks.

While we wait not-so-patiently for Breath of the Wild 2, here are the best Switch games to play right now.