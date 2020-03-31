How to watch Attack on Titan online: live stream the latest seasons around the world

Believe it or not, it’s not a tall order to catch up one of the biggest anime in the world. With Eren and Mikasa’s adventures coming to a close, it’s never been a better time to either relive or watch the first three seasons. With that in mind (and the fourth and final season fast approaching) we’ll guide you through how to watch Attack on Titan online – no matter where you are in the world.

Whether you’re an Attack on Titan fan in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, or elsewhere, there’s an easy way for you to get your fix. That’s especially useful as, unlike several other of the planet's biggest watercooler shows, it’s not always easy to track to down where you should be streaming the series, especially in such a niche genre.

With so many hard-to-find options, it can feel like, well, a titanic struggle just to watch Attack on Titan online, let alone pinpointing the best deals. But we’ve searched high and low to get you value for money so you’re getting access to all 59 episodes currently available for mere pounds and dollars.

It's worth mentioning that Attack on Titan still has several months to go until its big return. Don’t worry, that’s a good thing. As the show has been staggered (just three seasons in seven years as of writing), it can be tricky to remember every little detail and plot beat. So, why not use this as an opportunity to recap, catch up, and lead you right into season 4’s epic conclusion?

But, what about the newbies? Why should you watch Attack on Titan? Unless you’re a flag-flying member of the Recon Corps, you might not be aware of the show. That’s fair enough, but you’re missing out. Big time. It combines horror (it's very much not for kids!) and heart-pumping adventure as humanity struggles against the towering might of the mysterious Titans, lumbering beasts that destroy and devour everything in sight. It’s up to Eren and company to fight back. And fight back they do in a series of incredible action scenes and heart-wrenching sequences that match anything from Game of Thrones’ heyday. Seriously. Simply put: it’s brilliant. Tempted? Here’s how to stream Attack on Titan.

Watch Attack on Titan in the USA

For just $5.99 a month, you get access to Hulu’s basic package, which includes all three seasons of Attack on Titan. Not only is that one of the cheapest streaming services around, it even undercuts anime-specific sites such as Crunchyroll ($7.99/month), with the added bonus of getting hundreds of TV live-action and animated TV shows thrown in for good measure. While it does come with ads, there’s also the option of boosting your package to Premium to ensure no interruptions; that’s an extra $6 a month but still stands shoulder to shoulder with most other sites, including Netflix – which only boasts the first season of Attack on Titan.

Watch Attack on Titan online in Canada

You might need to get your currency convertors out for this one. Crunchyroll will bill you in US dollars. That's $7.99 a month in USD, which translates to just over $11 Canadian dollars for ad-free access. There's also the option for three-month packages (the perfect amount of time for bingeing the entire Attack on Titan series) for $22.99. You can even pay for a year of anime upfront. Bliss. That's $79.99. Or if you want a wider selection of shows, we'd advise using a VPN and checking out Hulu instead (more details below).

Watch Attack on Titan in the UK

£8.99 a month nets you access to all three seasons of Attack on Titan, plus oodles of the biggest anime ever created: Cowbow Bebop, My Hero Academia, Haikyuu, and more old and modern classics are all available online or via their app. Plus, there's the added benefit of a 14-day Premium trial for those who want to dip their toes into the water. Three-month (£24.99) and 12-month (£69.99) options are also available for those who want a discount on the monthly fee. If you want a wider selection of shows, that even rivals Netflix, we'd advise using a VPN and checking out Hulu instead (more details below).

Watch Attack on Titan online in Australia

Crunchyroll is currently the only official way (without a VPN anyway, more on that below) to watch Attack on Titan online in Australia. That's $7.99 a month for a chance to catch all three seasons, plus a who's who of anime classics and contemporary hits. For the money-savers among you, you might want to check out the three-month plan for $22.99 or the annual subscription for $79.99

How to watch Attack on Titan from anywhere else

So, you've crunched the numbers and compared the prices. Hulu is the cheapest option to watch Attack on Titan, and those dollars saved could go a long way. So, why not connect to Hulu if you're outside the US by using a VPN? That means you can switch your IP address to a US location without being met by region-locks and geoblocking. We've looked far and wide for an array of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to come out on top. It's quick, easy to use, plus has the added benefit of several reliable servers and a must: watertight privacy options. Here's how to get the whole thing set up within minutes to watch Attack on Titan online. Start your timers... 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on basically any device you'd want: laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. As an added bonus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll have peace of mind if you decide that the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. Connect to a US server, all at the click of a button. Just browse through the list of locations and select the one that's right for you. It takes just seconds. 3: Head over to Hulu. Connected to the US? Good. Now, let's head over to Hulu, where you can buy your subscription (there's a link above, so just click on through). This is a rolling contract, too, so you aren't tied into three months or 12-months. Cancel anytime, easy as you like.