There are so many ways to design great outfits and looks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so we've gathered the 25 best cultural icons designs for you to download right away.

No need to figure out how to design Captain Marvel's suit or recreate Cher's iconic plaid outfit from Clueless - we've got the designs ready to go for you. It's as easy as just picking your favorite and plugging the design code in at the Able Sisters' shop hub. Now you can look just like Iron Man or Obi-Wan Kenobi, and you don't need to spend time trying to design the looks yourselves, as these amazing artists have done the work for you.

Here are 25 of the best cultural icon Animal Crossing designs for you to wear and show off to your friends, villagers, and social media.

Ryan Gosling's Drive jacket

It's the iconic white bomber jacket from Ryan Gosling's role in Drive, complete with embroidered scorpion on the back.

Midsommar's Harga dress

Want to look just like Florence Pugh in Midsommar? We've got the dress for you, and the flower crown recipe is pretty easy to make!

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Reimaging Ariel's look as a mermaid, but in dress form, complete with seashell top and scaled skirt.

Captain Marvel's suit and flight jacket

Captain Marvel's superhero suit peaks out from under her super-cool flight jacket. Pair with denim and boots for some serious Brie Larson energy.

Cher from Clueless

As if you didn't immediately fall in love with this yellow plaid Clueless outfit! It's an iconic look, and super easy to recreate.

Baby Yoda hoodie

So, this isn't a Baby Yoda outfit, as that would be pretty hard to replicate, but it is a Baby Yoda hoodie. The Child would approve.

Tinkerbell

Everyone's favorite fairy is now a wearable Animal Crossing outfit - pair it with the magic wand for an even better recreation.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Spider Gwen hoodie

Spider Gwen's iconic hoodie sweatshirt is now wearable in Animal Crossing and if you really want to complete the look, change up your hairstyle to match her asymmetrical bob.

Stranger Things' Scoops Ahoy uniform

Welcome to Scoops Ahoy! Throw on this sailor-inspired outfit from Stranger Things season 3 and you'll look just like Robin and Steve.

Geralt's armor from The Witcher

This design is a take on Geralt's armor from The Witcher Netflix series and video games. Throw on some dark pants and boots to add to the costume.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Few looks are as iconic as Buffy's dress and leather jacket from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series.

Eleven's romper from Stranger Things

When Eleven wore this super '80s romper in Stranger Things season 3, it sold out immediately in stores. You can now wear it on your island!

Doctor Who's Thirteenth Doctor

Embody Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor with this look featuring her classic jacket.

Doctor Who's Tenth Doctor

If you're like me, you're partial to David Tennant's tenth doctor - and now you can wear his trench coat and blue suit combo.

Harry Potter Slytherin Robes

Embrace your inner Malfoy with these Harry Potter Slytherin robes. Put the Designer ID code in to get all the house robes!

Kairi outfit from Kingdom Hearts

Kairi's memorable purple and white outfit from the first Kingdom Hearts is so cute in Animal Crossing.

Sora's outfit from Kingdom Hearts

Look just like the hero from Kingdom Hearts with this Sora top. Pair it with shorts to get an even better look.

Finn's jacket from Star Wars

John Boyega's Finn from the latest Star Wars sequel trilogy has some great jackets, and now you can wear his, too.

Iron Man suit

You are Iron Man with this Iron Man suit top. If you have red pants, it'll make it look even better.

Lilo from Lilo and Stitch

Everybody loves Lilo, the heroine from Disney's Lilo and Stitch, and now you can wear her adorable red and white dress.

Captain America suit

Dress like America's superhero with this Steve Rogers/Captain America top. Shield not included.

Star Trek Command sweater

Be in charge of your own spaceship with this Star Trek Command sweater.

Link's tunic from the Legend of Zelda series

Don this Link tunic and you'll be the hero of your island.

Moana's dress and Maui's outfit from Disney's Moana

Islander life! Moana & Maui dress designs are up :> #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH #ACNHDesigns #AnimalCrossingDesigns pic.twitter.com/F7ZcTYaOMaApril 2, 2020

You're welcome! You need these outfits for Moana and Maui from Disney's Moana movie for island life. Warning, the Rock's muscles are not included.