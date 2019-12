What the?! How did Jabba the Hutt get in Dark Souls 2? This boss shouldn't pose much of a threat, especially for ranged players. If you're melee, just run up, smack him a few times, and watch out for his body slams.

His attack tells are pretty long, so you should plenty of time to get out of the way. Is he giving you some grief? Check out the video above for a more detailed strategy.

