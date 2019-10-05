House of the Dead 1 & 2 remakes are happening

If you've ever played a zombie game in an arcade, there's a good chance you were playing House of the Dead or its sequel. It's been over 20 years since the original first appeared in arcades, and now both games are getting remakes. Publisher Forever Entertainment announced on Twitter that while they can't confirm what platforms the remakes will support or when they'll release, House of the Dead and House of the Dead 2 are both getting remakes.

"Hi Guys! We confirm the signing of the agreement regarding remakes of the games 'The House of the Dead' and 'The House of the Dead 2.' No platforms or release dates have been confirmed, and unfortunately we can’t say anything more for now. Please keep fingers crossed for us and follow our official channels," the announcement reads.

House of the Dead is the quintessential rail zombie shooter, often celebrated as a pioneer of the genre. There have been a bunch of sequels and repackaged ports, but the original and its sequel are the two that defined the franchise. It'll be interesting to see where developers take the series in 2019.

This very concrete, official news comes shortly after a slightly less official report from Polish website Graczpospolita that accurately predicted Forever Entertainment would be publishing remakes of the first two House of the Dead games. The report goes on to say the remakes would feature modern graphics and "slightly" tweaked gameplay but would otherwise be faithful to the original games. We can't confirm or deny the latter statements.

