Horror movie Brightburn could be your antidote to superhero fatigue

James Gunn has already proved he can do shock horror and superheroes, and now the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 director is ready to do spooky science fiction as producer on Brightburn. The latest trailer gives us a look at the Superman story gone wrong, and it's shaping up to be a nasty little delight.

A mysterious child crashes onto planet earth and is taken in by human parents, only to start showing strange powers. So far, so Superman. But young Brandon doesn't seem quite so interested in getting a job at a newspaper and spending his time saving humanity.

The movie is directed by David Yarovesky, and stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, and Jackson A. Dunn as Brandon. James Gunn's brothers Mark and Brian are the screenwriters.

“About a year ago my brother Brian, my cousin Mark, director David Yarovesky, producer Simon Hatt and I started coming up with an idea for a horror film that excited me in a way nothing outside of Guardians has in years – it was personal, and different, and perfectly suited for our times. And, yes, terrifying," said Gunn.

After the debacle with Disney and those tweets , James Gunn is no longer working on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Instead he's swapped comic allegiances and is currently signed up to write and possibly direct Suicide Squad 2.