Horizon Zero Dawn PC release hinted at by insider who predicted the same thing for Death Stranding

A new rumour suggests that Horizon Zero Dawn, the critically acclaimed action RPG from Guerrilla Games, could be coming to PC as early as February 2020.

The report comes from Russian YouTuber Anton Logvinov, who previously predicted Death Stranding's now confirmed PC release earlier in 2019, claiming in a new video that "Horizon Zero Dawn will be available on PC on February next year" and "the announcement will be soon."

Read more (Image credit: Insomniac) PS5 specs – what's inside the next-generation PlayStation console?

However, while Death Stranding represented a partnership between developer Kojima Productions and PlayStation, Guerrilla Games is an acquired first-party studio that Sony has complete ownership of, making a potential PC port of Horizon far less plausible than that of Kojima's latest work, which hits PC early next year.

That said, that latter game runs on Guerrilla's Decima Engine, the same one which powers Horizon Zero Dawn, suggesting the title's backend code is indeed already optimized for PC given Death Stranding's upcoming transition. And while Sony has never expressed any major interest in bringing PlayStation games to PC, Microsoft's continued push for platform accessibility could be encouraging the company to rethink its strategy as part of its next generation plans.

As it happens, recent job listings on Guerrilla's own website seem to confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is actively in development, potentially as a PS5 launch game, so perhaps a PC port for the original title would make sense to Sony as a way of keeping fans tided over until the release of the PS5 itself, which lands in Holiday of next year.

We'll let you know if anything more comes of this rumour, but - in the meantime - why not check out the best PS4 exclusives that you can play right now?

For more, check out more upcoming PS4 games for 2019 and beyond, or watch our latest episode of Dialogue Options below.