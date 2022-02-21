Horizon Forbidden West is so detailed that Aloy sweats in hotter areas

Horizon Forbidden West is so detailed that Aloy actually sweats in hot areas of the game.

Over the past weekend, a Twitter user highlighted the glandular tech at work on Horizon Forbidden West's protagonist, as seen just below. Aloy really must be baking under the hot sun of West Coast America.

Aloy sweats in real time in hotter areas, the details are insane!!! #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/35JLXszSDiFebruary 20, 2022 See more

Horizon Forbidden West is a pretty superbly-detailed game, and this is just the latest proof of that. As the Twitter user above reveals in a reply elsewhere, this Airplane-esque feature wasn't even captured through the in-game photo mode, and was actually snapped by simply zooming in on Aloy's face with the game running as normal.

Speaking of which, many of the replies to the tweet attest to how impressive the in-game photo mode is. There are countless examples on social media of Horizon Forbidden West's photo mode bringing out the best of this stunning game, as Aloy makes her journey Westward.

Horizon Forbidden West is out now on PS4 and PS5. To find out what we made of Aloy's return, you can head over to our complete Horizon Forbidden West review.

