Horizon Forbidden West and Cyberpunk 2077 lead PS Plus Premium game trials

Horizon Forbidden West, Cyberpunk 2077 and more will be included in PS Plus Premium's time-limited game trials.

As part of the upcoming PS Plus rejig, Sony will be adding game trials to the service. Although having this try-before-you-buy feature offered as part of a subscription service (and the highest tier at that) seems like a rather odd choice, it will let you sample some of gaming's biggest titles before you splash the cash.

Earlier today, Sony announced the first batch of games that will be part of the service. Two of PlayStation's biggest franchises will be in attendance, with the latest games from both the Horizon and Uncharted series available. So if you're worried that battling robotic dinosaurs might not be as fun as it sounds, you'll soon be able to sample Horizon Forbidden West for yourself. Aloy's latest adventure will be available to try out on both PS4 and PS5.

Meanwhile, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available to try on PS5. This collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the explosive end to Nathan Drake's story, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a standalone title starring suave adventurer Chloe Frazer.

Cyberpunk 2077 had people talking for all the wrong reasons when it was initially released, but with CD Projekt Red still improving the game, you can use its free trial to decide for yourself if the time is right to delve into the dark, futuristic world of Night City.

You can see the full list of confirmed trial games below. Sony says these are merely "some of the titles" you can expect to see trials for.

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

Third-party Partners

Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

According to Sony, most game trials will allow you to play for two hours, and playtime will only be counted while you are actively in the game. Additionally, if you purchase the full game, your save data and any trophies earned will be carried over.

Sony has also just revealed all the modern and classic games available next month as part of PS Plus Premium, as well as the PS Plus Premium Classic games and features for retro enthusiasts.

