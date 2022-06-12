Hollow Knight: Silksong is day one on Xbox Game Pass, no clown makeup required

After much waiting, Hollow Knight: Silksong has finally debuted a brand new trailer at today's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Fans sure have been kept waiting for a new glimpse of Team Cherry's eagerly anticipated sequel, and that patience has finally been rewarded. The brand new trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong showed off a few quick shots of gameplay, though concrete new details were light on the ground.

Sadly, no release date was confirmed, but the game will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass.

This new trailer for Hollow Knight Silksong follows hot on the heels of some pretty interesting teases. It was just earlier this week that Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley and Team Cherry marketing boss Matthew Griffin had some fun teasing fans with a small interaction on Twitter.

After Keighley initially tweeted that there's "nothing like the feeling of seeing a good world premiere arrive in your inbox," Silksong fans noticed Griffin replied with "I approve of the tease." Considering how many years Hollow Knight: Silksong has spent skulking in the shadows, you can probably imagine how eager fans took this as a huge hint toward the game popping up at the showcase.

Well, the tease actually turned into something concrete, although Silksong never actually surfaced at the showcase that it was originally being teased for. After all this time waiting, they probably deserve it.

Head over to our E3 2022 schedule guide for a full list of all the other events taking place over the next few weeks and beyond.