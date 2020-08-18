Hitman 3 will include multiple game modes such as Elusive Targets, Escalations, Contracts, and more

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has released details about the various different game modes featured in Agent 47's upcoming return in January 2021.

With the return of several game modes you'll be familiar with if you've played previous Hitman entries in the series, the upcoming instalment features Elusive Targets, Escalations, and Contracts, along with the Sniper Assassin mode. With a rundown of every mode confirmed to feature in Hitman 3, IO Interactive's post gives a detailed look at some of the changes that will put a new spin on the modes.

Elusive Targets sets up the "ultimate Hitman challenge", where you have to track down a special target without the aid of the HUD or Instinct ability that enables you to see enemies or civilians in the area. It'll be up to you to work out how to get to your target and take them out. There will be some changes coming to shake up the formula of this classic mode, which are set to be revealed at a later date.

Escalations is also making a comeback, except this time new elements will be thrown into the mix to put your assassination skills to the test. With increased security cameras, disguise restrictions, and all manner of "complications", the mode looks set to make taking out your targets all the more challenging.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Contracts lets you pick your own targets and leaves it up to you to decide how you want to take them out. Once you've achieved your goal, you can then share the challenge you've tailored with friends to compete for the best score. Said to include powerful search tools, you'll be able to find the types of contracts you want to play and take on IO Interactive's featured Contracts which can be played by the entire community.

As the name suggests, Sniper Assassin mode is all about long-range elimination. As you take out targets and guards, you'll have to ensure you don't trigger any alarms and attempt to beat challenges to up your score. The mode will be available to play on existing maps in Hitman 3 as a single-player only experience.

And finally, IO Interactive reveals the multiplayer 1v1 competitive Ghost Mode won't be coming to Hitman 3. The mode's servers in Hitman 2 will also be shutting down as of August 31, 2020, but the unlockable Phantom Suit unique to the mode will be added to Hitman 3. More news about Agent 47's return is expected to come later in the month.

