Hitman 3 The Politician Elusive Target is live now and it's free to try

The latest Hitman 3 Elusive Target is live (but hopefully not for long) as players have 8 days to kill The Politician. You don't even need to own the game to take your shot.

This next Elusive Target arrives just days after the untimely demise of The Collector , and can be found at Hawke's Bay, the introductory map from Hitman 2. So can her body double. Dame Barbara Elizabeth Keating is a bit paranoid about people making attempts on her life (I can't imagine why) and thus is accompanied at all times by an uncannily similar double, who is not the Elusive Target.

You won't fail the mission if you just bump off both of them to be sure, but you also won't get that coveted Silent Assassin rating. Just make sure you have the right one in your sights before you pull the trigger and you'll be out of there in no time.

The Hawke's Bay map is available as part of the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack for a limited time (also Dubai, the initial level from Hitman 3 , along with its permanent inclusion of the ICA Facility tutorial stages) so all are welcome to infiltrate and execute. In fact, if you've been thinking about picking up Hitman 3 but haven't committed yet, this would be a great time to give it a try. This is already The Politicians' second encore from her initial appearance in Hitman 2, and she may not be back for another go-round.

Hitman developer IO Interactive seems to be working on a multiplayer game for one of its next projects.

