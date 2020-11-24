Hitman 3 boasts 4K, 60FPS on all next-gen consoles

Hitman 3 just revealed the brand new location of Chongqing, as well as details surrounding its performance on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Firstly, the brand new location of Chongqing can be seen just below. For those unfamiliar, this is a city located in southwestern China, which had a population of roughly 30 million as of 2016. In short, it looks downright stunning.

Welcome to Chongqing, a brand new location coming to HITMAN 3. Plus, get a closer look at our Glacier engine, the technology that powers HITMAN 3. HITMAN 3 is available on 20 January https://t.co/CEbySjr21B pic.twitter.com/F9bDXmPut0November 24, 2020

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Speaking of looks, Hitman 3 is going to look pretty on next-gen consoles. On PS5, Xbox Series X, and even the Xbox Series S, Hitman 3 will maintain 4K visuals with 60 frames per second. Additionally, the AI enhancements made for the third game in the Assassination Trilogy will be implemented for Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2, meaning there's plenty of reason to delve back into the past two games.

So far, Chongqing is the second brand new location to be unveiled for Hitman 3. Back in August, an old English manor house was revealed for the sequel, which definitely gave off some Knives Out vibes. In addition to the new locations, you'll also be able to import all previous locations from the last two Hitman games if you own them, so there's well over 20 total locations in Hitman 3 if you're a veteran player.

Hitman 3 launches on January 20 for PC, Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It'll also be available for Nintendo Switch via the cloud, and boasts multiple game modes like Elusive Targets, Escalations, Contracts, and more.

For a look at all the other games confirmed to be launching throughout the rest of the year and into 2021, check out our new games 2020 guide for more.