Here's how to watch today's Animal Crossing Direct

Nintendo's Animal Crossing Direct takes place later today - here's how to watch.

Today's Nintendo Direct presentation, which is focused entirely on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is due to kick off very shortly at 07:00 PT/10:00 ET/15:00 BST. It'll run for around 20 minutes, and show off content that Nintendo teased earlier this year. The most notable addition is thought to be Brewster, the fan favourite coffee shop owner who is yet to make their way to the game.

You can watch the Animal Crossing Direct via Nintendo's YouTube channel (either directly, or through the video) embedded below, or on the company's Twitch channel .

Outside of seasonal events, Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't seen much new content since March. Back in July, Nintendo acknowledged fans' frustrations, announcing that more free content was in development, and would be added to the game later this year. Since then, the developer has confirmed that whatever ends up being announced during today's Animal Crossing Direct will make its way to the game in November.

