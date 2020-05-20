Henry Cavill is an elf in the latest Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC

The latest Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC features a new character modeled after none other than Henry Cavill himself.

Creative Assembly is releasing The Warden and the Paunch DLC later in the week, which tells of an epic war between High Elves and Greenskins. The DLC features a small cameo from Cavill, a notorious fan of the real-time strategy game who recently revealed on Instagram that he's spending his time in quarantine painting Warhammer miniatures.

Cavill, High Elf Loremaster of Hoeth, is modeled after the IRL Cavill. And if you had any doubt that the Loremaster's jaw is sculpted from the same marble as Cavill's, PCGamesN reports that one of his abilities is called White Wolf - which is Geralt of Rivia's nickname in The Witcher Netflix series . The White Wolf ability will grant the character a +15 bonus against very large enemies - a bonus I'm sure Geralt himself would love to have the next time he has to take on a striga.

Game director Richard Aldridge confirmed the inspiration for Cavill with PCGamesN. "For me I love nothing more than bringing the world of Warhammer to life, and like many of our fans I get a buzz out of playing with a new character or painting one of my minis at home,” Aldridge says. “So when I saw a certain Mr Cavill mentioned that he enjoys nothing more than firing up Total War: Warhammer or painting a few models in his spare time, I thought it would be fun to somehow inject him into the game, like we have with a number of developers over the years. You might even spot me."



Cavill has yet to respond publicly to Warhammer Cavill, but I'd expect something from the Instagram-friendly actor soon.