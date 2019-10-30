Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a new mobile card RPG, but it's only in China for now

After working with Pokemon Go creator Niantic on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite , WB Games is now partnering with mobile developer NetEase on Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a new mobile card game set in the wizardly world. As industry analyst Daniel Ahmad flagged on Twitter , the card-based RPG is now up for pre-registration on iOS and Android devices in China. It's unclear if and when the game will be released in the West, but given the history of WB's Harry Potter games, I wouldn't be surprised if we see it stateside sometime next year.

The official website for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is written in Chinese, but a simple auto-translation yields several interesting details. Google translations are far from infallible, but Ahmad's summary supports many of the features described on the site.

For starters, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is said to take place a few years after the Second Wizarding War. Unsurprisingly, you play as a new Hogwarts student who's just received their acceptance letter. "As the player grows, players can learn new spells, get to know more outstanding companions, and use their magic knowledge to design unique strategies and spell combinations," the site reads, later mentioning "the way and timing of the spell release," which could suggest a quick-time mini-game of sorts.

More details can be found in the English images Ahmad shared on Twitter. It's all subject to change, naturally, but it is a good look at the game's interface, art style, and combat. You can also see some cards in action, just in case you've forgotten this is a card game.

