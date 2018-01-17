Han Solo movie synopsis reveals a key first meeting and a "dark and dangerous criminal underworld"

The Han Solo movie may not have a trailer (yet), but releasing the synopsis is always a good first step. This official overview lays out what to expect going in, including a certain furry friend making his first canonical appearance, as well as leaning heavily on the gangster genre. I’ve always wanted to see Goodfellas in space.

There’s no time for messing around. Here’s the synopsis from Disney in full:

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

So far, so… ordinary. But let’s look a little deeper. Confirming what we already assumed, Han and Chewie will meet for the first time during the course of the movie. It’ll be fun to see if there’s any animosity between the pair or if they go all-in for a big hug straight off the bat.

Elsewhere, we’ve got all the makings of a movie that meshes Ocean’s Eleven – those daring escapades sure sound interesting – with something capturing more of the seedy underbelly that we haven’t really come across at great length in a galaxy far, far away. If nothing else, it’ll be unique. Plus, Lando’s there too. You can bet that whenever he’s around then a betrayal isn’t far behind…

Image: Lucasfilm