Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 teaser showcases Fireteam Raven

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 will launch on April 7, bringing Fireteam Raven armour sets and a new map.

343 Industries has released a short teaser for the upcoming Season 6 update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The teaser pans around a Scorpion tank in a hanger while radio chatter plays, indicating that Fireteam Raven is on the way. Fireteam Raven was an ODST team that fought during the events of the original Halo game, though so far they’ve only been featured in the Halo Fireteam Raven arcade light gun shooter that was released back in 2018.

Beyond that, details are pretty scarce, but luckily we have a pretty good idea of what else is coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection in Season 6 thanks to the preview stream that 343 ran earlier this month.

Alongside the Fireteam Raven armour sets there will also be some themed customisation options including animated nameplates, and a new map for Halo 3 in the form of Waterfall. Waterfall was previously a map exclusive to Halo Online, and will only be available in custom games for the time being.

Another Halo Online map called Edge was supposed to be coming over to Halo: The Master Chief Collection too, but this was cut from Season 6 update for now as 343 wanted to make “quite a few fundamental improvements” before releasing it to the general public.

Aside from that, there are a few extra skins coming to the game including the RHINE-class Mjolnir armour which was also previously exclusive to Halo Online. Finally, you'll be able to change teams mid-game during custom games too. The MCC development blog mentions that another anticipated feature, the custom games browser, won’t make it into this update, but it’s still coming in the near future.