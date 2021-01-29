Halo Infinite sandbox launch content is in-game and being played daily

The Halo Infinite development team has revealed that all the game's "sandbox content" for launch is already in the game and being played daily.

A new post published on the Halo Waypoint blog highlights the work that Halo Infinite's sandbox team are doing around vehicles, weapons, abilities, and more. Lead sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo reveals that "all of our launch content is in-game and being played daily."

If you're wondering what a game's "sandbox" actually is, DelHoyo also breaks down the development term in the blog post. "The game’s sandbox refers to all of the vehicles, equipment, weapons, and objects that the player will interact with," the designer explains. "The sandbox also includes all of the player systems and 'verbs' like jump, run, health values, shield recharge times, etc." Simply put, the sandbox team has a lot on its plate.

So taking DelHoyo's previous comments in that context, Halo Infinite's weapons, vehicles, equipment, and abilities are all present in the game, and being playtested by the dev team on a daily basis. DelHoyo does add that the team has their hands full squashing bugs in the game's sandbox, so that it's all in an excellent state for launch.

This is just the first in a very long line of gameplay updates for Halo Infinite, which will now be taking place on a monthly basis. 343 revealed earlier this week that they would begin talking more openly about their upcoming game, with the first update focusing on Halo Infinite's sandbox environments. We can now expect to hear monthly updates on Halo Infinite in a similar capacity to this new update.

Currently, Halo Infinite is slated to launch at some point in Fall 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The sequel underwent a change of development leadership toward the end of last year, with former Bungie veterans of the original Halo trilogy being recruited to see the game through to the finish line.

