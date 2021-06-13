Halo Infinite release date apperently leaks, but it's likely an error

The Halo Infinite release date seems to have leaked from the official Xbox Brazil Twitter account, but it's almost certainly an error and not the actual release date.

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries confirmed during E3 2021 that Halo Infinite will be launching sometime in Holiday 2021, but a little while later Xbox Brazil shared an eyebrow-raising tweet that seemed to confirm a November 9 release date for Halo Infinite on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Curiously, that's the same day Forza Horizon 5, another Xbox console exclusive, is supposed to release.

The tweet was shared by industry insider Nibel before it was deleted. We were also able to capture a screengrab of the tweet, which we've translated from Portuguese using Twitter's translate feature.

"Halo's legendary multiplayer combat returns reinvented and evolving over time with seasonal updates, new modes and maps, and community-focused content. Halo Infinite arrives on November 9 to consoles Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC," the translated announcement reads.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Official Brazilian Xbox account says that Halo Infinite will launch on November 9 https://t.co/fmddboNfALJune 13, 2021 See more

While at first glance the leak seems to confirm Halo Infinite's release date with some certainty, many are quick to point out that Forza Horizon 5 is also slated to launch on November 9, and it would be highly unusual for Xbox to launch two new entries in two of its own franchises on the same day.

One popular, and frankly sensible, theory is that Xbox Brazil simply jumbled the Halo Infinite release date with Forza Horizon 5. Granted, there likely isn't a ton of crossover in Halo and Forza's fanbases, but there seems to be little sense in packing both new entries into the same day. Regardless, we've reached out to Xbox for clarification and we'll update this article as soon as we hear back.

Halo Infinite's E3 2021 showing included the aforementioned Holiday 2021 release window as well as some highly encouraging multiplayer footage. Xbox unveiled a couple of new Halo Infinite trailers showing off both the free-to-play multiplayer mode and the single-player mode. Naturally, Master Chief is all suited up for a brand new mission with a surrogate Cortana, while Spartans are duking it out in large-scale battles in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

Halo Infinite is just one of many upcoming Xbox Series X games we can't wait to check out.