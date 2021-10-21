Halo Infinite partners with AMD for limited-edition graphics card

Halo Infinite is partnering with AMD, and has also revealed a slate of PC-exclusive features.

For the partnership with AMD, Halo Infinite will receive a very limited edition graphics card. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card is said to be the fastest graphics card AMD has ever produced, according to an Xbox Wire blog post.

If you're looking to get your hands on the limited edition graphics cards, there's bad news. They won't actually be going on sale, but will instead be given away for free through various giveaways, the first of which will be kicking off later today on October 21. That's certainly one way to counteract scalpers.

As for the PC-specific features, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries revealed the full slate of options earlier today in a new video. Chiefly, Halo Infinite on PC will boast field-of-view adjustments, and will also offer advanced graphics settings, as well as wired LAN support.

There'll also be dedicated ray tracing support for the PC version of Halo Infinite, but this feature will be arriving after the game launches later this year in December, through a free post-launch update. Finally, the PC features of 343's game are rounded out with FreeSync support, and Razer Chroma RGB support.

That's plenty of juicy features to look forward to when Halo Infinite finally arrives on PC later this year. In fact, there's little over a month to go until 343's long-awaited sequel is finally here, when Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, through Xbox Game Pass across all systems.

