Halo Infinite first season will be called "Heroes of Reach"

The Halo Infinite first season is going to be themed around Halo: Reach developer 343 has revealed.

The seasonal theme, called "Heroes of Reach", was shared in a recent Inside Infinite blog post. It hinted that items players will be unlocking will be based around the fall of Reach. That was the basis for the fan-favorite Halo: Reach game, so expect a lot of cosmetics to be bleeding over into the seasonal content.

We actually know one such cosmetic to expect. In earlier art for Halo Infinite, Emile-A239 was spotted. The Spartan with the scratched-on skull on the helmet is one of the more recognizable looks from Noble Team Six, the squad Halo: Reach was based around. This all lines up with the theme and we can likely expect to see gear from other characters in that game.

In the blog post, Head of Creative for Halo Infinite Joseph Staten spoke about why Reach is the perfect starting point for Halo Infinite. He said:

"Reach has a rich history; it’s a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5."

"Indeed, Halo Infinite’s first Multiplayer Season takes place at a transformational moment in Halo history—at the pivot point from one generation of heroes to the next."

This idea of growing your Spartan and unlocking new looks seems to be at the heart of Halo Infinitie's multiplayer. Staten even hints that the multiplayer aspect of the game will feed into the broader story of Halo. He adds: "At the center of our plans is a goal to deeply root your Multiplayer character in the larger Halo universe and give them a vital, active role in the Halo story moving forward. How exactly we’re going to do this in the Seasons and years ahead… Well, we’re not ready to share details yet."

It's a fascinating idea, and perhaps there might be story content, or at least context, to our multiplayer avatar as the game grows from season to season. Just how that will work though is apparently being kept under wraps for now.



