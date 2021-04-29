Halo Infinite cross-play and cross-progression confirmed for Xbox and PC

Halo Infinite will support full cross-platform multiplayer and cross-progression between Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC when it arrives later this year.

Microsoft announced these features in a new blog post overviewing its plans for PC in the months and years ahead. Cross-platform support for Halo Infinite is the headliner, letting players on all platforms bring their character anywhere and play with their friends no matter what system they play on.

It's unclear whether Xbox and PC players will automatically be dumped into the same matchmaking pool with Halo Infinite. However, based on the matchmaking structure for the Halo: Master Chief Collection, which offered input-based matchmaking alongside cross-play – keeping controller users separate from mouse and keyboard users who have an advantage in accuracy – Halo Infinite will likely offer a few filters that players can use to tailor their multiplayer experience.

While not immediately connected to Halo, Microsoft also shared another important update for its PC audience. The revenue share for game sales on the Microsoft Store is being updated to give developers an 88% cut rather than the previous 70%, putting it in line with the Epic Game Store. Microsoft-published games still regularly come to Steam, but in terms of revenue alone, this could make the Microsoft Store a more appealing option over Steam, which offers a 70% cut on most games (specifically those that make less than $10 million). Steam remains the premier PC storefront, but with Microsoft and Epic both offering a better cut, Valve will likely see increased pressure to up its revenue share as well.

According to actor Verlon Roberts, who plays Spartan Griffin in Halo Infinite, we'll see the next Halo sometime in November. This lines up with the updated launch window that developer 343 Industries shared after the game's most recent delay.

Microsoft's rolling out the red carpet for Halo's return to PC with several highly requested features.