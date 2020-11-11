Halo Infinite Craig meme is now a t-shirt worn by Microsoft employees

Halo Infinite may be delayed, but Craig the brute remains a consistent figure in the hallways of Microsoft, according to Phil Spencer

In an interview with Gamespot, Spencer is asked if the former Xbox Series X launch title Halo Infinite could release with a reversible cover that has Craig the brute on the other side, referencing a meme from earlier in the year. Spencer's response might surprise you, as it's evidence that 343 Industries and Microsoft are having some fun with the quite brute-al meme.

"We actually have these t-shirts, I didn't wear it today, which is Craig's face. I love that the team embraced that, it was just so funny. Yeah. I think Craig will be around for many, many decades in the Halo lore. You'll find his pictures all over the place. Yeah. Probably in games somewhere," Spencer says, laughing.

For reference, Craige the brute is a meme that spread like wildfire shortly after Halo Infinite gameplay was revealed during July's Xbox Game Showcase . There's a moment when Master Chief is fighting off waves of enemies that a brute charges him and briefly takes up most of the screen. Since some players weren't too happy with the game's perceived visual fidelity, this was the moment that they all paused the video and took a screengrab of the brute's close up. And so, Craig the brute was born.

Naturally, Craig became very popular on the internet - there's even a RedBubble listing that will let you get Craig printed on a throw pillow, which will really jazz up your living space. Despite this being a continuous dig at Halo Infinite's visuals, it's great to see that Microsoft is having fun with it.