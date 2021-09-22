Halo co-creator teasing a return to game development

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto is teasing a return to game development after the closure of V1 Interactive earlier this year.

Marcus Lehto, former art director and creative director on numerous Halo games at Bungie, put out the tweet seen below earlier today on September 22. In the tweet itself, Lehto says he's going to be making some "pretty big decisions" for his career at some point this week, and asks his followers to join him on the next step in his lengthy career.

Making some pretty big decisions with my career this week. Some of you will support it, some will not. I just ask that you all join me on this next leg of journey. It’s going to be big!September 22, 2021 See more

It's difficult to speculate what Lehto could be venturing into, but from the tweet above, it sounds as though some people aren't going to like what he has planned. Nonetheless, here's hoping Lehto we hear more about what Lehto has up his sleeve at some point in the near future.

Lehto appears to have been out of game development since the unfortunate closure of V1 Interactive earlier this year. The Washington-based developer announced it would be closing back in March, laying off all staff just a matter of months after it was revealed that the online multiplayer servers for Disintegration would be shutting down in November 2020, just five months after the launch of the tactical shooter hybrid.

If you're unfamiliar with the career of Lehto, he's been in game development for well over two decades, ever since working on Myth: The Fallen Lords as an artist in 1997. Lehto would go on to join to join Bungie as an art director on Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo 3, before progressing to the role of creative director for 2010's Halo: Reach. Lehto helped launch Destiny in 2014 with Bungie, before departing to found V1 Interactive and develop Disintegration in 2016.

